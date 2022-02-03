Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Commerce Bancshares worth $104,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.57 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,859 shares of company stock worth $1,770,439 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

