Geode Capital Management LLC Has $100.82 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,081 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of YETI worth $100,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in YETI by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in YETI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in YETI by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

YETI stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.