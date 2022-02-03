Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Zynga worth $97,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1,605.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 803,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

