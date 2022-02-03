Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,197,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 52,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Range Resources worth $94,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

