GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Down 3.4%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 40,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 50,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 million and a PE ratio of -12.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 24.07 and a current ratio of 24.31.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, copper, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds.

