Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 212,691 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 77,171.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $1,211,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

GSL stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $979.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $28.04.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

