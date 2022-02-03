Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $773,000 in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.