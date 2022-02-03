Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Cytek BioSciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.