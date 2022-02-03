Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 17,612 Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) by 54.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zymergen were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZY. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $27,338.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $389,773 in the last quarter.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

