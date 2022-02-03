Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 246,099 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,099 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

MAXN stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.