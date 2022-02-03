Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,634,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.