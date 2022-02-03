Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

