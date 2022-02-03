Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,107. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $851.95 million, a PE ratio of 460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

In other news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

