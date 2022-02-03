Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glaukos by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $11,325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Glaukos by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.