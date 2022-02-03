GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($22.99) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,630 ($21.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.04) to GBX 1,555 ($20.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.78).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,651 ($22.20) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,608.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,509.69. The firm has a market cap of £83.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,241.60).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

