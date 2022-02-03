Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.04

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.80), with a volume of 3595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The company has a market capitalization of £84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.05.

Global Ports Company Profile (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

