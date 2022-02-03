Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.04

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.80), with a volume of 3595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The company has a market capitalization of £84.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.05.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

