Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 212,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.73. 1,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,985. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69.

