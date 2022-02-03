Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,121,494 Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 128.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Arrival worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $765,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ARVL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARVL opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Arrival has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $29.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

