GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

In other GrafTech International news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

