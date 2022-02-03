Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Trading Up 12%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE)’s share price rose 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.01 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70.01 ($0.94). Approximately 77 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £229.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.06.

In other news, insider Ryan Ellson acquired 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,819.94 ($3,791.26).

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

