Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) vs. Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Critical Comparison

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

This table compares Great Elm Group and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.87 -$8.08 million ($0.17) -11.59 Paycom Software $841.43 million 23.22 $143.45 million $2.95 110.36

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Group and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycom Software 0 5 10 0 2.67

Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $450.53, indicating a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89% Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Great Elm Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.