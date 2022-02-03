Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.