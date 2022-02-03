Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

