Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after purchasing an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 486,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,684,000 after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.85 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

