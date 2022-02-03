Greenleaf Trust Has $367,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after buying an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after buying an additional 406,629 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

