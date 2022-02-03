Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $94.96 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

