Greenleaf Trust Sells 289 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

RXI opened at $166.96 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $150.99 and a 12 month high of $187.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.06.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

