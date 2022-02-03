Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

