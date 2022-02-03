Griffon Co. (GFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Griffon has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

