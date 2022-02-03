Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 10.6% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after purchasing an additional 529,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grifols by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 193,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Grifols by 54.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 740,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 10.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,662,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 163,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRFS shares. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Grifols stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

