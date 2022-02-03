Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GNAC remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Group Nine Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 408,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

