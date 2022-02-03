Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Up to $197.56

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $197.56, but opened at $204.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $204.54, with a volume of 18 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

