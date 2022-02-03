Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Up to $197.56

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $197.56, but opened at $204.54. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $204.54, with a volume of 18 shares.
Several brokerages recently commented on ASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
