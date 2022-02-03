Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 353,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,182. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.58 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

