GYEN Price Tops $0.0087 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and $369,204.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.07113758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,463.27 or 0.99980294 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054735 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

