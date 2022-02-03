Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,595.20 ($34.89).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($40.06) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($43.29) to GBX 2,750 ($36.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.59) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of LON HLMA traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,519.40 ($33.87). 640,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,600. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,214 ($29.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($43.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,921.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,935.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

