Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

