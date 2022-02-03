Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $207,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.04. 429,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,694,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.