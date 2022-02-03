Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 68,321 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 518.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.88. 153,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.