Hamilton Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $76.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.01. 4,372,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average of $341.72. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $684.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

