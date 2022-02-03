Handshake Price Down 0.4% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Handshake has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $92.79 million and approximately $440,560.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.63 or 0.07230326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.81 or 0.00754833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00070537 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00391249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00243798 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 462,768,419 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.