Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hanmi Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $816.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

