Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$79.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$75.50 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.07.

Shares of HDI opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.05. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$27.03 and a one year high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

