Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$79.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$75.50 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.07.
Shares of HDI opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.05. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$27.03 and a one year high of C$49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
