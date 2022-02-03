Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $782.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

