HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

