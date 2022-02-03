Head-To-Head Analysis: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Atlas has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.48%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.31%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 14.68% 12.73% 4.67% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.69 $192.60 million $0.62 24.85 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.34 $5.19 million ($2.04) -1.54

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

