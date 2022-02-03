Head to Head Comparison: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Petco Health and Wellness and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 9 0 2.50 EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $25.85, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. EVgo has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 93.56%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness 2.30% 8.27% 2.81% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.85 -$26.48 million $0.48 38.50 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

EVgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats EVgo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

