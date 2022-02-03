Head-To-Head Comparison: TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) versus Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and Landstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.73%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Landstar.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Landstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% Landstar N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, meaning that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and Landstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 0.89 $4.39 million ($0.34) -3.32 Landstar $30,000.00 503,430.53 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Landstar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

