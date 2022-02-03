Head-To-Head Contrast: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04% Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Envestnet and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67 Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $87.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $175.20, indicating a potential upside of 256.90%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Envestnet.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Zillow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 3.98 -$3.11 million $0.46 157.94 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 3.75 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -56.43

Envestnet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Envestnet beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

