Head-To-Head Contrast: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) vs. Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 3 1 3.00 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Federal Signal currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.58%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 117.65%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.88% 15.10% 8.72% Fisker N/A -20.82% -16.51%

Volatility & Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.06 $96.20 million $1.73 22.07 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($1.21) -9.43

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Fisker on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

