Head to Head Review: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 8.07% 10.27% 5.49%

This is a summary of current ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 1 2 2 0 2.20

FirstCash has a consensus price target of $95.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Given FirstCash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and FirstCash’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A FirstCash $1.63 billion 1.73 $106.58 million $3.13 22.29

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

FirstCash beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The firm also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

